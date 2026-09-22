Babachir Lawal Joins NDC (Photo)

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, has joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Naija News reports that Lawal was received into the party by the NDC National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, and members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The former SGF was received by the top party officials on behalf of the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Recall that Lawal had earlier in the year, dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following disputes with the party’s leadership.

He alleged that the party’s presidential primary had been manipulated to favour former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking with newsmen after joining the NDC, Lawal declared support for the Obi-Kwankwaso 2027 presidential ticket.

He added that the NDC represents the future of Nigeria and the citizens must partner with the party to ensure victory for Obi and Kwankwaso.

He said, “Anybody in Nigeria who has the interest of our country at heart and sympathy for the suffering that is ongoing in our country, along with insecurity, hunger, ignorance and disease, will have no choice but to join a party that represents the future and have Peter and Kwankwaso as their candidates.

“Every sensible and patriotic Nigerian ought to understand this. It is now convincing to partner with the NDC to see to the fulfilment of the very noble objective of installing Obi as the president and Kwankwaso as vice president. So, by the grace of God, we look forward to May 29, 2027, to celebrate the feat properly for the good of the country, and future of generations yet unborn.”

Receiving Lawal into the party, the NDC National Leader, Senator Dickson, described the former SGF as an experienced politician and grassroots mobilizer.

Dickson expressed satisfaction that Lawal is pitching his camp with the NDC.

He said, “Babachir Lawal does not need any introduction. He was the former secretary to the government of our country, who did well. But behind the official designations that are known, what is not known is that he’s a great mobiliser. He’s actually some sort of political activist also.

“He has seen it all and seen parties that were promising but failed to deliver on the promised change. These are parties that have taken our country from top to bottom, and now they are even digging the ground to bury the country. On behalf of the national working committee and our candidates, Peter Obi and his running mate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, we welcome you.

“We are pleased to have you play a leadership role that only you can play at those levels. You will oversee the activities of the NDC and our campaigns in the North Eastern part of Nigeria. We count on you, therefore, to help resolve issues, give guidance and direction to the activities of all our candidates and our campaigns in those zones.”