‘Tinubu Is Not Healthy, Banana And Groundnut Are His Food’- Ex SFG, Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is not a healthy man.

Naija News reports that Lawal made this known while speaking in an interview on Symfoni TV.

Lawal said Nigerians are not fooled when Tinubu goes to France, stressing that the President should complete a single term and face his health.

According to him, Tinubu is not materialistic, adding that he often eats bananas and groundnuts.

He said, “President Tinubu is not a healthy man. Nigerians are not fooled when he goes to France. I’ve said it before. He has done four years. He should face his health.

“Tinubu is not even someone who is materialistic. He wakes up in the morning and eats banana and groundnut, and that’s his food.

“What I know he likes most is silk cigarettes. He smokes. He likes that a lot. He can’t do without it. I don’t know if he has stopped.”

In other news, Lawal has alleged that President Bola Tinubu was depressed prior to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

According to him, Tinubu became sad over claims that the late former President Muhammadu Buhari was backing another aspirant.

According to Lawal, following Buhari’s recovery from illness, there was a vacuum around the presidency which some individuals exploited by falsely claiming they had the former President’s endorsement on behalf of various presidential aspirants.

He alleged that the individuals demanded huge sums of money from candidates, claiming they could influence Buhari through people close to him.

Lawal said Tinubu was affected by the rumours and would sometimes become depressed after being told Buhari had endorsed another contender.