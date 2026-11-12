‘Tinubu Means Well’- Says Information Minister, Begs Nigerians For More Time

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has appealed to Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu more time to fix the country’s economy by re-electing him in the 2027 general elections.

Idris admitted that many Nigerians were struggling with the high cost of living, poverty and hunger but argued that the benefits of the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms would take time to reach ordinary citizens.

He made the appeal on Thursday during the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 presidential and governorship campaigns at the Minna Trade Fair Complex in Niger State, Naija News reports.

The minister urged Nigerians not to give up on the administration, insisting that Tinubu had good intentions for the country and needed another opportunity to complete the policies he had started.

“I appeal for the understanding of Nigerians. President Bola Tinubu means well for Nigerians. Let’s give him more time to complete the good things he has already started,” Idris said.

He also called on residents of Niger State to support Governor Mohammed Bago’s re-election bid, pointing to what he described as the achievements of his administration in the last four years.

Idris urged voters to support APC candidates in all elective positions in the 2027 elections, saying the party’s policies would bring more benefits to the people.

Speaking at the campaign flag-off, Bago promised to deliver all the votes in Niger State to Tinubu and other APC candidates.

The governor expressed confidence in the party’s chances in the state, promising that a second term would bring more benefits to residents.

He also urged the people to vote for APC candidates in the presidential, governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives elections.

Among those present at the campaign launch were the APC North-Central Zonal Vice-Chairman, Mu’azu Rijau, who represented the party’s National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

Others included former Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, Abdullahi Idris, and former Niger State Deputy Governor, Ahmed Musa Ibeto.