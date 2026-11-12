2027: INEC Begins Movement Of Non-Sensitive Materials To Zones

Preparations for the 2027 general elections have moved a step further as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) began dispatching non-sensitive materials to its zonal offices.

Naija News reports that INEC National Commissioner, Prof Rhoda Gumus, announced this on Thursday after receiving a delegation from Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in Abuja.

Gumus said most of the non-sensitive materials were ready, with some already delivered to the zones.

“In fact, today as we speak here, the non-sensitive materials have been lifted to some zones now,” she said.

She said the commission had completed nine of its planned activities, adding that a recent assessment tour of the six zones showed INEC was on course for the polls.

According to her, the production of Permanent Voter Cards had been completed, and most states had received the first two batches, with collection ongoing.

She urged registered voters to collect their cards, noting that those without PVCs would face challenges on election day.

Gumus also said staff training was in progress, while procurement and deployment of BVAS machines were ongoing.

The acting chairman said Nigerians living abroad would not be able to vote in 2027, as the Electoral Act does not provide for it.

“We cannot go on for the diaspora voting for now until we amend the electoral law,” she said.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Isaac Parashina, who led the delegation, said the team was in Nigeria to learn ahead of Kenya’s August 2027 elections, particularly on diaspora and special voting.

He said Kenya planned to increase the number of countries where its citizens abroad can vote from about 12 to around 26, in line with its Constitution and court rulings.

Parashina described Nigeria’s polls as a test for the continent.

“Everyone is looking at what Nigeria will do because it is the biggest democracy in Africa. The success of Nigeria remains a great success to Kenya and indeed to the continent,” he said.