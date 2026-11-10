‘Why Would I Join APC In 2026?’ Sule Lamido Replies VP Shettima

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has dismissed claims that he is among prominent politicians in the state supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Lamido described the claim as a lie while reacting to a Facebook post reporting comments attributed to Vice-President (VP) Kashim Shettima.

The post, shared by DCL Hausa, quoted Shettima as saying that prominent figures in Jigawa State, including Lamido, were supporting the APC.

The former governor, however, questioned why he would support the ruling party in 2026 when he was not with the APC in 2014.

In his response, Lamido wrote, “God is powerful. I was not with the APC in 2014, so why would I be with it now in 2026?”

He also suggested that he was not surprised by the statement because it came from a Kanuri man, describing the claim as a lie.

In other news, the Benue State Government has rejected claims that it was plotting to disrupt the visit of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the state on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the allegation had been made by the NDC governorship candidate in the state, Prof. Terhemba Shija.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Solomon Iorpev, described the claim as a ploy to stage a disruption and then blame the government.

“It is speculation dressed up as fact, and it is meant to prepare the ground for a familiar script to stage a disruption, blame the government, and harvest sympathy. This is political content creation, not truth-telling,” he said.

The commissioner insisted that Benue welcomes all visitors, including those seeking votes, and that the government had nothing to fear.

He said Governor Hyacinth Alia was concentrating on rebuilding the state, improving security and delivering projects, and would not jeopardise his achievements through disorder.

Iorpev also warned the NDC against using the Yelwata killings for political gain.

He said the tragedy remained a painful memory for the state, and that a condolence visit should not become a publicity campaign.

The government, he said, had put measures in place to ensure visitors’ safety and peaceful interactions.

He called on the NDC to keep its supporters in check and urged residents to go about their normal activities.

“Security agencies will deal firmly with any criminal-minded person who attempts to cause disorder and disrupt the peace, whoever they work for,” Iorpev warned.