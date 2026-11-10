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2027: Christians Are Okay With APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Yilwatda

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By Oladipo Abiola
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APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda
APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda

Key Takeaways

  • APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda dismissed concerns about President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima’s Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2027 presidential election.
  • Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Yilwatda said most Christians the party consulted were comfortable with the Muslim-Muslim ticket.
  • Yilwatda rejected fears that the arrangement would marginalise Christians, arguing that their voices remained heard in government and public under Tinubu’s administration.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has dismissed concerns about the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2027 presidential election.

He said the party has spoken with Christians on the matter, and they are okay with the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He dismissed concerns that the arrangement would marginalise Christians under the APC administration, arguing that Christians had not suffered molestation because of Tinubu’s religion during the President’s three years in office.

Naija News reports that Yilwatda also maintained that Christians had continued to have their voices heard in government and in public, adding that those the party had engaged were comfortable with the arrangement.

“Most Christians that we’ve engaged and we’ve spoken to them, they are very okay with the Muslim-Muslim ticket,” he said. “The thought and the fear of most Christians was that the Muslim-Muslim ticket may suppress their voices, but their voices are heard loud and clear now,” the APC chairman said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to face it in the 2027 general election rather than use court processes to frustrate its participation in the race.

The opposition party said Nigerians should be allowed to decide which political party they want through a free and fair election.

The Director-General of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Austin Akobundu, made this known while reacting to the reception given to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Sokoto State and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, in Kebbi State.

In a statement issued over the weekend, Akobundu said the large number of supporters who welcomed the ADC leaders showed growing public interest in the party and the demand for an alternative political direction.

He thanked residents and party supporters in both states for turning out to receive the candidates.

However, the ADC campaign chief accused the Federal Government and the APC-led administration of attempting to prevent the opposition party from taking part in the 2027 elections through what he described as a backdoor judicial process.

Akobundu challenged the ruling party to allow the ADC to participate freely in the election if it was confident of its popularity among Nigerians.

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

Oladipo Abiola is a media professional and journalist with a background in public relations and experience spanning news reporting, editorial management and digital storytelling. He currently serves as the Deputy Editor at Naija News, having built his career through the ranks of the media industry.

His professional experience and expertise also includes news writing, storytelling, editorial development, newsroom coordination, editing, and content supervision.

He has a proven track record in SEO-driven journalism and audience-focused communication.

Oladipo holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Science (MSc) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin, combining his media experience with a solid foundation in business and organisational management.

Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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