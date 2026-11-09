Kano APC Chairman Regains Freedom After 68 Days With Kidnappers

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has rescued the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State, Abdullahi Alasan Beli.

The development comes 68 days after Beli was whisked away by armed men who stormed his residence in Beli community, Rogo Local Government Area.

The politician, popularly known as Abdullahi Fanka, was reportedly moved through different communities in Kano, Kaduna and Zamfara states during his captivity.

His rescue was announced by the Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Bakori, while briefing Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Government House in Kano, Naija News reports.

The development was contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

After regaining his freedom, the APC chairman recounted how his abductors moved him from one location to another.

He disclosed that he was taken through Danja, Ikara and Giwa in Kaduna State, as well as some parts of Zamfara State.

Speaking on the rescue operation, CP Bakori said the police achieved the breakthrough through coordinated security efforts and tactical measures.

He assured residents that the command would continue to strengthen its operations against kidnapping and other criminal activities across the state.

Reacting to the development, Governor Yusuf praised the police commissioner and officers involved in the operation for securing the politician’s release.

The governor specifically recognised the efforts of the Officer-in-Charge of the Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad, CSP Aliyu Muhammad Auwal; CSP Ado Muhammad Audi; and the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Kiyawa.

Yusuf also directed the state Commissioner for Health to ensure that the rescued APC chairman receives proper medical care and psychosocial rehabilitation.

He said the state government would bear the cost of his treatment and rehabilitation.

The governor further assured security agencies of his administration’s continued support in the fight against kidnapping and other crimes.

He reiterated his commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring that residents can go about their daily activities without fear.