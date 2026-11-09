Why I Rejected Tinubu’s Ministerial Offer — Pastor Tunde Bakare

The General Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has revealed details of his conversation with President Bola Tinubu about an offer to become a cabinet minister.

Naija News reports that Pastor Bakare, speaking at Envoy Nation in Leicester on Sunday, said he turned down Tinubu’s ministerial offer because he was too old.

Bakare said he promised Tinubu he would support his government privately and would always suggest a solution when he sees something wrong.

The cleric also said he remains a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and will vote for them in the forthcoming election.

He said: “I told Tinubu I’m too old to be a minister, but I will help in the background in any way I think will help my country. I have never been part of the opposition. I am a propositional platform, if I see something wrong, I will suggest a solution.

“I can’t change sides quickly by joining one party today and another tomorrow. I am a full member of APC, and I will vote when the time comes.”

In other news, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Adetokunbo Pearse, has dismissed claims that Tinubu studied at Chicago State University.

Pearse argued that the documents Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) listed schools he never attended.

He said he worked at Chicago State University between 1985 and 1990, adding that he directed the programme Tinubu allegedly attended and had personal knowledge of the president’s academic records.

Pearse spoke during an interview on News Central TV.

He also accused the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, of misleading the public by defending claims that Tinubu studied at Chicago State University.