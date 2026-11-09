Oyo 2027: APC Candidate, Alli Accuses Makinde, Adekanmbi Of Sponsoring Hoodlums

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, has accused Governor Seyi Makinde and Hon. Abimbola Adekanmbi of sponsoring an alleged attack.

Alli raised the alarm over an alleged plot by some hoodlums to attack his supporters and destroy his campaign materials.

He made the allegations in a statement signed by the Director of his campaign organisation, Bisi Oladele, and made available to journalists on Sunday night.

According to Daily Post, Alli noted in the statement that members of the Park Management System (PMS) are allegedly planning to attack members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) who are loyal to him.

The campaign organisation also claimed that the suspected hoodlums were planning to destroy campaign materials belonging to the APC candidate.

Alli called on the police to prevent a possible breakdown of law and order ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

He appealed to the Oyo State Commissioner of Police to intervene and take necessary steps to prevent violence in the state.

He urged the police to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order before, during and after the 2027 governorship election.

Naija News reports that Makinde, who is the 2027 Presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), is currently serving his second term as Governor of Oyo State, which is expected to end in May 2027.