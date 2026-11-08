You’re A Disaster, Want Me Removed From The Ballot At Any Cost – Atiku Fires Shot At Tinubu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has described President Bola Tinubu as a disaster.

Naija News reports that Atiku made the remark in a statement through the Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC’s Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, in which the former Vice President criticised Tinubu for attacking his campaign promises.

While accusing President Tinubu of plotting to remove him from the ballot at all costs, Atiku reiterated that he will be on the ballot and would win by a big margin.

Atiku warned Tinubu that threats and insults can’t silence his campaign.

He said, “Bola, Nigerians have tested your leadership. The outcome is clear: you’re a disaster. In Yoruba culture, it is said that a calabash filled with pepper symbolises leadership that is hostile, while a calabash filled with honey symbolises leadership that is welcoming and hospitable. Yours is a calabash of pepper.

“You say Nigeria will never go back to having subsidised petrol prices. You are wrong. With the support of God and following the will of the Nigerian people, I will bring back a clear and fair fuel subsidy system that is connected to local fuel refining.

“Nigerians will see direct benefits from reduced energy costs, such as lower prices for petrol and diesel. You are attacking my campaign because you know what it stands for: it’s a different option from the difficulties you’ve put on the people.

“You want me removed from the ballot at any cost, but the people of Nigeria will make their choice. I’m on that ballot, and I’ll win by a big margin. After three and a half years in office, you have nothing to show for your time in power.

“Your own history of failures is the most powerful argument against you. My Affordable Life campaign will not be stopped by your insults or your threats. I will guide Nigeria towards prosperity, growth, and development again.”