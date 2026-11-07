Flamingos Defeat Japan To Win First U-17 Women’s World Cup Title

Nigeria’s Flamingos have won the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup for the first time after defeating Japan 2-1 in the final in Morocco.

Naija News reports that Goals from Awau Bashiru and Olubebe Umejiaku gave Nigeria the victory at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, while Fuki Ito scored Japan’s consolation goal.

Bashiru opened the scoring in the 39th minute when her speculative effort from the edge of the box slipped past the Japanese goalkeeper and into the net.

Umejiaku doubled the lead two minutes into the second half with a composed finish. Ito pulled one back for Japan from a corner kick, but the Flamingos held firm to secure the title.

Akeem Busari’s side became the first team to win the competition after losing their opening match of the tournament.

The Flamingos defeated Korea DPR and Brazil on their way to the final, before handing Japan their third defeat in a U-17 Women’s World Cup final.

The triumph improves on Nigeria’s bronze medal finish at the 2022 edition.