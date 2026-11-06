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FG Delegation, FIFA, CAF Presidents To Attend Flamingos’ World Cup Final

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By Ernest Victor
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Flamingos of Nigeria squad at the 2026 U-17 Women's World Cup.
Flamingos of Nigeria squad at the 2026 U-17 Women's World Cup.

Key Takeaways

  • Shehu Dikko will lead a Federal Government delegation to Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final against Japan on November 7.
  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe are also expected to attend the final in Morocco.
  • The final will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Nigerian time at Pitch three of the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat.

A Federal Government delegation led by National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman, Shehu Dikko, will attend the Flamingos of Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final against Japan in Morocco on Saturday, November 7.

The Nigerian delegation will include NSC Director-General, Bukola Olopade, and Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi.

Naija News reports that FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe are also expected to attend the World Cup final.

The final, which will be the 52nd and last match of the 2026 edition of the tournament, will take place at Pitch 3 of the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 pm Nigerian time.

The Flamingos will be aiming to make history by becoming the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

However, they face a tough challenge against Japan, who are appearing in their fourth final and won the competition in 2014.

Japanese teenagers have won all six matches on their way to the final, strengthening their title credentials with impressive wins over Ghana and North Korea.

On the other hand, the Flamingos of Nigeria secured their spot in the final after beating defending champions North Korea in the group stage and Brazil in the semi-finals.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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