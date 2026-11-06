FG Delegation, FIFA, CAF Presidents To Attend Flamingos’ World Cup Final

A Federal Government delegation led by National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman, Shehu Dikko, will attend the Flamingos of Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final against Japan in Morocco on Saturday, November 7.

The Nigerian delegation will include NSC Director-General, Bukola Olopade, and Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi.

Naija News reports that FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe are also expected to attend the World Cup final.

The final, which will be the 52nd and last match of the 2026 edition of the tournament, will take place at Pitch 3 of the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 pm Nigerian time.

The Flamingos will be aiming to make history by becoming the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

However, they face a tough challenge against Japan, who are appearing in their fourth final and won the competition in 2014.

Japanese teenagers have won all six matches on their way to the final, strengthening their title credentials with impressive wins over Ghana and North Korea.

On the other hand, the Flamingos of Nigeria secured their spot in the final after beating defending champions North Korea in the group stage and Brazil in the semi-finals.