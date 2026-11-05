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Tinubu, Motsepe Congratulate Flamingos After Historic World Cup Final Qualification

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By Ernest Victor
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Flamingos of Nigeria players.
Flamingos of Nigeria players.

Key Takeaways

  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and CAF president Patrice Motsepe congratulated Nigeria’s Flamingos after they reached the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final in Morocco.
  • The Flamingos defeated Brazil three-one in Rabat on November 4, becoming the first African team to reach the competition’s final.
  • Nigeria will face Japan in Sunday’s final in Rabat, where Motsepe is expected to attend, while Tinubu has urged the players to pursue the trophy.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe have congratulated Nigeria’s Flamingos after the team reached the final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Naija News reports that the Flamingos made history on Wednesday, November 4, by defeating Brazil 3-1 in their semi-final at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, becoming the first African team to reach the final of the competition.

In a statement, Tinubu described the achievement as a remarkable feat that had brought pride and joy to millions of Nigerians at home and abroad.

The President also praised the coaching crew and everyone whose dedication and support had contributed to the team’s impressive campaign.

With Japan standing between Nigeria and the title, Tinubu urged the players to maintain their confidence and fighting spirit, expressing belief that they could secure the trophy.

“I encourage you to approach the final with the same fighting spirit and belief that have brought you this far. I have confidence in your ability to make history by winning the coveted world title,” the president said.

“I call on all Nigerians to rally behind these young ambassadors of our nation, whose achievements continue to showcase Nigeria’s sporting excellence and inspire a new generation of girls to pursue their dreams without limitations.

“Once again, Nigeria is proud of you. Go for the trophy, Flamingos!

Meanwhile, Motsepe also congratulated the team, describing their historic achievement as a source of pride for Africa and CAF.

The South African administrator is expected to attend Sunday’s final in Rabat as Nigeria seek to become the first African nation to win the tournament.

Nigeria and Ghana previously recorded Africa’s best performances in the competition, finishing third in 2022 and 2012 respectively.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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