Flamingos Of Nigeria Beat Brazil To Reach 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Final

The Flamingos of Nigeria have booked their place in the final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after beating Brazil 3-1 in their semi-final clash earlier today, November 4.

The Flamingos produced a dominant second-half performance at the Mohammed VI Football Academy, Pitch 3, in Salé, Morocco, to set up a final meeting with Japan.

Both teams failed to find the net in the first half, but Nigeria broke the deadlock 11 minutes after the restart when Queen Joseph finished off an assist from Omowunmi Adegbuyi in the 56th minute.

The Flamingos doubled their advantage in the 71st minute through Amina Bashiru, who converted a pass from Joseph to put Nigeria firmly in control.

Bashiru scored again nine minutes later, completing her brace in the 80th minute after receiving a pass from Opeyemi Umejiaku to extend Nigeria’s lead to 3-0.

Brazil managed to reduce the deficit in the 89th minute through Greise Kelly, who converted a Queiroz assist, but the Flamingos held on to secure their passage to the final.

Nigeria demonstrated their dominance with 41 shots, including 11 on target, compared with Brazil’s eight attempts and one effort on target.

The Flamingos also created five big chances and recorded 65 touches in Brazil’s penalty area, while their opponents managed just 11 touches in the Nigerian box.

The win sets up a final showdown with Japan on Saturday, November 7, at 7.30pm Nigerian time.

Japan reached the final after defeating North Korea 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Naija News gathered that Brazil will face North Korea in the third-place match on Saturday at 4pm Nigerian time.