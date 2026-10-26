Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda Dies At 90

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda, who worked to improve relations between Japan and China, has died at the age of 90, Naija News reports.

A ruling Liberal Democratic Party official confirmed his death on Monday, noting that Fukuda passed away on October 22.

Fukuda led Japan for about a year, from September 2007, after taking over from former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose first term in office ended after 12 months.

During his time as prime minister, Fukuda focused on strengthening Japan’s relationship with China and invited then Chinese President Hu Jintao to visit Japan.

Hu’s visit in May 2008 was the first time a Chinese head of state had visited Japan in 10 years.

The two leaders also issued a joint statement in which they agreed to build a “mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests”.

Fukuda resigned in September 2008 following a drop in his approval ratings. He later retired from politics in 2012.

However, he continued to play a role in efforts to improve relations between the two Asian countries.

In 2014, as tensions between Tokyo and Beijing grew over a disputed island chain and historical issues, Fukuda visited China for talks with President Xi Jinping. The visit helped pave the way for a summit between Xi and Abe during Abe’s second term as Japanese prime minister.