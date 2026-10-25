U-17 Women’s World Cup: Two African Countries Reach Round Of 16

Nigeria and Ghana have secured places in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after recording important wins in their final group matches.

Naija News reports that Ghana became the latest African team to qualify for the knockout stage after defeating Canada 2-0 on Saturday.

The victory helped Ghana finish second in Group C with four points from three matches, behind Brazil, who topped the group with seven points.

Nigeria had secured their place a day earlier after beating North Korea 3-1 on Friday.

The Nigerian team finished second in Group B with six points from three matches to book a place in the next round.

With both countries through to the Round of 16, Nigeria and Ghana will now look to continue their impressive runs as they aim to advance further in the competition.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has invited 31 home-based players to the Olympic Eagles squad ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying tie against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The players are expected to report to camp on Sunday, October 25, at AM2PM Hotel in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, to begin preparations for the two-legged second-round encounter.

The squad comprises four goalkeepers, nine defenders, eight midfielders and 10 forwards, with Sporting Lagos and Ikorodu City among the clubs with multiple representatives.

Nigeria received a bye in the first round, while DR Congo progressed after defeating Mauritania over two legs.

The first leg will take place on November 13 at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi, with the return fixture scheduled for November 17 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State.

The Olympic Eagles must eliminate DR Congo to reach the final qualifying round, which will be held in Egypt in 2027. The tournament will determine Africa’s representatives in the men’s football event at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Nigeria are seeking a return to the Olympic men’s football tournament after missing the last two editions. The country won gold in Atlanta 1996, silver in Beijing 2008, and bronze in Rio 2016.