Ghana Sends 120 Nigerians Back Home [Video]

Ghana has sent back home 120 Nigerians rescued during a cybercrime crackdown after authorities alleged that they had been trafficked to the country and forced to participate in online criminal activities.

The operation, known as Operation Cyberhunt, also led to the seizure of 136 mobile phones, 130 laptops, four vehicles, internet connectivity devices and other digital equipment.

Naija News reports that Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George, announced the development in a post on 𝕏 on Tuesday.

He thanked the Ghana Air Force and the Ministry of Defence for helping to return the 120 Nigerians to their home country.

According to George, the operation was led by Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority in collaboration with intelligence and security agencies in Ghana, Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the United States.

He said the operation led to the rescue of the Nigerians, who were allegedly trafficked to Ghana and reportedly forced to work in cybercrime facilities.

George wrote, “My sincere gratitude goes to the #ghana_airforce and the #modghana for facilitating the repatriation of 120 Nigerian nationals who were arrested during #OperationCyberhunt.”

He added that security operatives recovered four vehicles during the operation, including one reportedly stolen from Canada.

Other items seized included internet connectivity devices, valuable jewellery and 10 Nigerian passports.

The Ghanaian minister also disclosed that eight other individuals were being processed for prosecution as investigations continued.

George said the administration of President John Dramani Mahama would not allow Ghana to become a safe haven for cybercriminals.

He added that the country remained committed to tackling cybercrime and working with other nations to address criminal activities across borders.