‘South Africa Not Xenophobic’

The South African government has arrested 364 people in connection with attacks on African migrants, as the country pushes back against claims that it is xenophobic.

The Acting Consul-General of South Africa in Lagos, Ms Kgothatso Xulu, disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking at the 47th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Society of International Law (NSIL) in Lagos.

Naija News reports that Xulu, who spoke at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, said the attacks should not be used to label the entire country as hostile to foreigners.

She insisted that South Africa and its people rejected xenophobia, describing the perpetrators as a small group whose actions should not define the nation.

“I wouldn’t be doing my country any justice if I don’t actually address and defend that South Africa is not xenophobic and we reject, we completely reject what is happening,” she said.

“But we cannot be generalized with small pockets that are using the opportunity, which is a global problem that is affecting the continent.”

The conference was held under the theme, “From Obligation to Implementation: Reassessing the Efficacy of International Law in Contemporary International Relations.”

The diplomat acknowledged that irregular migration and poor service delivery remained challenges in South Africa but urged African countries to address the reasons many people leave their home countries.

She questioned why Africans were moving to other countries mainly to escape economic hardship instead of exploring opportunities to trade, grow businesses and expand their markets across the continent.

According to her, African countries must create economic conditions that allow their citizens to move across borders in search of business opportunities rather than out of desperation.

“If we want to really have an Africa that we see viable, it has to be that our people are not leaving our homes because of economic emancipation, but rather we are leaving our homes to say that I would like to trade, I would like to extend our market,” she said.

Xulu linked the issue to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), an agreement designed to increase trade among African countries and create a single continental market.

She argued that trade should focus on creating economic opportunities and expanding markets rather than becoming a means of survival for people struggling with hardship.

“Trade shouldn’t be about survival, but trade should be about we are creating a market,” she said.

Xulu also defended South Africa’s constitutional protection of peaceful protests, noting that demonstrations played an important role in the country’s struggle against apartheid.

She said public protests should not automatically be described as violent simply because they attract large crowds or public attention.

“The Constitution says peaceful protests for South Africans are allowed. This is how we were partly able to win and be able to push the apartheid government, because our people protested,” she said.

The diplomat explained that there were procedures for organizing protests, adding that the police were responsible for protecting demonstrators and other members of the public.

She noted that South Africa had spent about 30 years under democratic rule and urged other African countries to consider the country’s history when discussing its current challenges.

The South African diplomat also criticized the tendency to use individual incidents to form general opinions about an entire country.

She warned that misinformation and fake news in media reports could create misleading impressions about South Africans and worsen tensions between African nations.

To highlight South Africa’s ties with the rest of the continent, Xulu referred to the country’s national anthem, which begins with a prayer for God’s blessings upon Africa.

She said the anthem reflected South Africa’s recognition of the support it received from other African countries during the struggle against apartheid.

Xulu called for the establishment of platforms where African countries could hold honest and organized discussions on migration, xenophobia and economic cooperation.

She urged Nigeria to take the lead in facilitating such conversations at the next meeting of the Nigerian Society of International Law.

According to her, African countries must work together to address the underlying causes of migration and other challenges affecting the continent.

Xulu further called on African countries to participate more actively in discussions on international law and global governance instead of remaining on the sidelines while decisions affecting the continent were being made.

She said greater participation would give African countries a stronger voice in protecting their interests and shaping international policies.

“Entering into the space of international rules means that Africans are able to make decisions for themselves,” she said.

The consul-general also expressed appreciation for the conference’s discussions on international law and South Africa’s role at the International Court of Justice.

She concluded by urging young Africans to take responsibility for shaping the continent’s future.