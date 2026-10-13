NAFDAC Uncovers Fake Alcohol, Energy Drinks Factory In Lagos

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested two men over alleged production and repackaging of counterfeit alcoholic and energy drinks at a facility in Ojo, Lagos State.

The suspects, identified as Chibuzor Okafor and William John, were arrested during a raid on a two-storey building at Zamfara Plaza, BBA Trade Fair Complex, along the Badagry Expressway.

NAFDAC said its officers recovered drums, filters, packaging materials, a heating device and other equipment allegedly used in the illegal operation.

The agency disclosed that the raid followed intelligence gathering and surveillance on suspected counterfeiters operating within the Trade Fair International Market.

Speaking during the operation, the Assistant Director of NAFDAC’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, Kunle Ojo, said some of the suspects were caught in the act.

“Gentlemen of the press, as you can see today, when we came, we caught some red-handed people producing all kinds of alcoholic drinks,” Ojo said.

He described the discovery as alarming, adding that the operation was part of efforts to protect Nigerians from potentially dangerous products.

Ojo said NAFDAC had intensified enforcement activities ahead of the festive season, when demand for alcoholic beverages and other drinks usually increases.

He warned that counterfeit drinks could pose serious health risks and urged those involved in the trade to stop.

“You are killing Nigerians in order to make money, which is not good,” he said.

The NAFDAC official added that the agency would investigate the sources of the products and raw materials, as well as identify those allegedly financing or directing the operation.

He said the recovered products and materials would be moved to the agency’s warehouse for further action, including destruction in line with established procedures.

Ojo warned that those arrested would face administrative action and prosecution in accordance with the law.

One of the arrested suspects, Chibuzor Okafor, who identified himself as a drinks dealer in the market, said he changed the bottles of some drinks because the original containers were damaged.

Speaking to Vanguard at the scene, Okafor said, “I deal in drinks. I change the bottle of the drink. It’s not that the bottle is not good. It’s the drink in there, because the other one is already damaged. So that’s why we are putting it in the next bottle.”

NAFDAC has yet to establish publicly the full details of the products involved or the extent of the suspected operation.

The agency’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Christiana Obiazikwor, said NAFDAC continued to carry out surveillance, seize unregistered and counterfeit products, arrest suspects and destroy offending goods.

She dismissed claims that the agency was not doing enough to tackle counterfeit products, saying its officers regularly visited markets and suspected production sites.

“NAFDAC is still at work. We are on the streets. We are in the markets. We are everywhere,” she said.

Obiazikwor explained that some enforcement operations were not publicized to avoid alerting suspected offenders or creating unnecessary tension.

She said journalists were invited to observe the latest operation to show the public the agency’s efforts to protect consumers.

The official urged Nigerians to report suspected counterfeit production and distribution directly to NAFDAC instead of relying on social media posts that could spread unverified information.

“There’s no point going to social media to create fear. Report to NAFDAC, and we’ll do the needful,” she said.

She assured members of the public that the identities of people who provide credible information would be protected.

The Assistant Director and Head of Public Relations at the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, Victoria Jennifer Akudu, said the raid formed part of the agency’s routine operations against illegal manufacturing and distribution.

Akudu said enforcement officers regularly confiscated suspected counterfeit products and shut down facilities linked to illegal activities.

She disclosed that the suspected operators had allegedly moved from an earlier location following enforcement action, prompting officials to continue tracking their activities.

“We have confiscated and sealed off the place. They moved to another place. This time around, we passed through the back door. And that is how we are able to get them,” she said.

Akudu urged Nigerians to report suspected counterfeit products directly to the agency and avoid spreading unverified claims that could cause unnecessary public concern.

“I will ask Nigerians not to fear. We are alert, and we are alive. We are doing our statutory function the way it should be,” she said.

NAFDAC said the operation was part of its ongoing efforts to remove counterfeit, adulterated and unregistered products from the Nigerian market.

The agency warned that repackaging drinks in the bottles of established brands without proper quality checks could expose consumers to serious health risks, particularly when the contents and production conditions have not been verified.