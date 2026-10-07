Passenger Found Dead Inside Kenya Airways Flight To Lagos

Kenya Airways has confirmed the death of a passenger aboard its flight from Nairobi, Kenya, to Lagos on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the airline said in a statement on Wednesday that the passenger became unresponsive about 20 minutes before the aircraft landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Kenya Airways expressed condolences to the deceased’s family and friends and apologised for any inconvenience the incident may have caused.

The statement added that the airline said it is providing the necessary support in close coordination with the deceased’s family, local authorities, and aviation regulators.

The statement read, “Our crew administered first aid as per their training and followed all emergency procedures,”

“Upon landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 21:41 hrs, the aircraft was met by medical personnel, and upon further examination, the medical personnel confirmed that the passenger had passed away.

“We uphold and respect the privacy and dignity for all involved.”

In related news, the pastor in charge of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Glorious People Assembly, Aleto, Deacon Steve Eyo, has died after he collapsed while preaching at a funeral service in Aleto, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to Leadership, Eyo was preaching at the funeral service of a female member of his church on Friday when he suddenly collapsed while delivering his sermon.

Naija News understands that the incident reportedly shocked mourners who had gathered for the burial.

He was later taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment, using the ambulance that had been hired to convey the remains of the deceased person whose funeral was taking place.

He was, however, confirmed dead at the hospital.

Eyo had been preaching on the certainty of death and the need for people to live with the awareness that life can end at any time.

He reportedly began the sermon at about 1:10 p.m. and collapsed roughly 15 minutes later while bringing the message to an end.