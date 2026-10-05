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Mystery As Unidentified Man Found Dead In Lekki

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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The lifeless body of an unidentified man
The lifeless body of an unidentified man

Key Takeaways

  • The body of an unidentified man was found lifeless in a gutter on Admiralty Way, Lekki, early on Monday morning, sparking concern among residents.
  • The deceased, estimated to be in his mid-forties, was seen in a drainage channel near the Freedom Way junction, and a possible hit-and-run remains unclear.
  • Members of the public urged the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit to urgently evacuate the body from the gutter to prevent public health hazards.

The body of a yet-to-be identified man was found lifeless in a gutter along the Admiralty Way in Lekki early on Monday morning.

It was gathered that the unidentified man is estimated to be in his mid-forties.

The deceased was spotted during the early hours of the day in the drainage channel just before the Freedom Way junction.

It is currently unclear whether he was the victim of a hit-and-run driver.

Members of the public are urging the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) to urgently evacuate the body to prevent public health hazards.

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: [email protected]

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