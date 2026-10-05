Mystery As Unidentified Man Found Dead In Lekki

The body of a yet-to-be identified man was found lifeless in a gutter along the Admiralty Way in Lekki early on Monday morning.

It was gathered that the unidentified man is estimated to be in his mid-forties.

The deceased was spotted during the early hours of the day in the drainage channel just before the Freedom Way junction.

It is currently unclear whether he was the victim of a hit-and-run driver.

Members of the public are urging the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) to urgently evacuate the body to prevent public health hazards.