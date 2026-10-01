You Are Determined To Punish Lagosians With Disease – Gbadamosi Blasts Tokunbo Wahab

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos State, Gbadamosi Babatunde, has reacted to a video the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, shared on 𝕏.

Naija News reports that Wahab had shared a video showing him and other Lagos State Government officials clearing refuse as part of efforts to sanitise parts of the state.

Reacting to the video, Gbadamosi wondered whether the commissioner plans to evacuate waste from every part of Lagos.

He wrote, “There are rubbish piles all over Ikorodu, Epe, Lagos Island, and pretty much everywhere in Lagos. Are you planning to personally evacuate the waste in each of these places, street by street, bridge by bridge, gutter by gutter and canal by canal?”

Gbadamosi described the exercise as “performative misgovernance” and alleged that the administration was deliberately allowing Lagos to be overwhelmed by refuse.

He wrote, “All that this shows is you and the administration you work for, which includes the Ewekoro Prince with American loyalties, are completely committed to the idea of burying Lagosians in FILTH!”

The ADC chieftain also claimed that he had previously told Wahab how the state could address the waste problem but accused the commissioner of refusing to act on his suggestions.

“I have told you in previous posts how to rid Lagos of this disgrace, but you are determined to punish Lagosians with disease,” Gbadamosi said.

Responding, Wahab dismissed Gbadamosi’s criticism, saying he would not give him the attention he was seeking.

“Just as I told you long ago, you are not worth my attention. You have tried endlessly to get it, but I still will not dignify you with it. I would rather allow you to wail aimlessly,” Wahab wrote.

The commissioner then accused Gbadamosi of failing to successfully manage an estate with fewer than 100 residents and made an allegation concerning AMEN Estate.

“I do not engage with people like you who could not successfully manage an estate with fewer than 100 residents, yet allegedly attempted to fraudulently take AMEN ESTATE from its female owner, only to eventually be sent packing by her,” Wahab alleged.