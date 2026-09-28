Tinubu Invited Me From New York To Join His Govt – Hamzat

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu invited him back home from New York to join his government.

Naija News reports that Hamzat made the disclosure on Sunday at the 70th Harvest Anniversary and Thanksgiving Service of Cherubim and Seraphim Society, Olorunsogo Parish, Ese-Ofin, Lagos.

According to him, he understands Lagos State’s history and politics.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate asserted that he is the best candidate for Lagos.

He argued that anyone who does not understand a state’s history and politics would find it difficult to govern effectively.

“I know the people that have ruled this state before, and if I have any problems on land issues, I know where to go.

“Though nobody is perfect, I understand Lagos thoroughly.

“I was working in New York in 2005 when President Bola Tinubu, then Governor of Lagos, visited the city.

“He saw me while I was presenting a paper and invited me back home to join his government.

“Since then, I have worked as Commissioner for Science and Technology, Commissioner for Works and currently as Deputy Governor of the state.

“I understand the history and politics of Lagos,” he said.

Hamzat urged Lagos residents to beware of politicians who make attractive promises during election campaigns.

“Now we have come to campaign period, different politicians will come to you to canvass for votes, promising heaven and earth.

“We in APC will not lie because we know the situation of things in the state.

“Lagos is more important than being used for jokes. Today, Nigeria is collecting over 33 per cent GDP from Lagos.

“So, the state cannot be taken for granted. We cannot just allow any inexperienced person to rule the state,” he said.

Hamzat also urged Nigerians to continue praying for the country, saying God had a purpose for creating them in Nigeria.