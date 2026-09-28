2027: Even If Tinubu Loses South-West, He Can Still Become President – APC Chieftain, Adeyeye

Former member representing Osun Central in the National Assembly, Olusola Adeyeye, has said President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 election even if he records poor performance in the South-West.

Naija News reports that Adeyeye, during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, cited how former President Olusegun Obasanjo lost the South-West, including his ward, polling unit, and state, during the 1999 election but still became president.

Adeyeye also said anyone from any party who thinks the 2027 general elections will be easy is suffering from self-delusion, and the APC is working very hard to win.

The senator, however, said he does not see any party in Nigeria’s current configuration defeating the APC where the ruling party is united in the South-West.

He “I make bold: anyone from any party who thinks the next election will be easy for it is suffering self-delusion. We in the APC, we work very hard to win, and I want to assure you that we will win,”

“I also want to assure you. We will win big. I care that we win the South West, and we’re going to shock everybody.

“In the worst scenario, let us say that Bola Tinubu lost the South-West; I guarantee you he will not. But if he does, have we forgotten that another Yoruba man lost the South-West and became the President? Did (former President Olusegun) Obasanjo not lose his ward, lose his polling booth, lose his state, lose his zone, lose every state in the South-West and yet become President?”

When asked whether former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola, of the African Democratic Party (ADC), is not a threat in the forthcoming election, Adeyeye, who is also the South-West Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, cited the ADC’s poor performance in the August 15, 2026 Osun State governorship election.

According to him, if Aregbesola is a candidate in the forthcoming general elections, anybody would be hard-pressed to beat him in Osun.

He added, “How did the ADC perform, even in Ilesa? How did Aregbesola perform in Osun Central, where I come from?

“If Aregbesola is the candidate, it’s a different matter.

“The truth is he’s still a magnificent person, much loved. If he were a candidate, believe you me, anybody would be hard-pressed to beat him in Osun, but where he’s not the candidate, even he must not deceive himself that he can automatically take the affection for him to another person.”