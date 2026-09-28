ADC To Release Fresh Campaign List To Include Aregbesola, Others

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) may release a fresh presidential campaign council list with prominent party members, including National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola and National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, expected to be included.

Naija News reports that the development followed concerns over the omission of the two senior party officials and other prominent members from the initial list of the campaign council released on Thursday.

Phrank Shaibu, media aide to the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, disclosed in an interview with The Nation that the composition of the campaign council had not been completed.

Shaibu, who is also the Director of Strategic Communications for the council, said the initial list was not final and that more appointments would be made as the campaign structure continues to expand.

Shaibu said consultations were still ongoing and that additional responsibilities would be assigned as the campaign structure takes shape across the country.

He also said Atiku remained aware of the contributions made by party members and supporters who had worked with him over the years.

The media aide urged members who were disappointed by their absence from the first list to remain patient, assuring them that their past efforts had not been ignored.

He said: “The campaign is still evolving. Consultations are continuing, and further responsibilities will be assigned as the structure expands across the country.

“His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, remains deeply conscious of the sacrifices made by those who have stood with him over the years. Loyalty is remembered. Sacrifice is respected. Friendship is valued.

“To those who may feel disappointed that their names have not appeared yet, we ask for patience and understanding.

“No one should believe that years of commitment and sacrifice have been forgotten.”