Why Aregbesola, Abdullahi Were Left Out Of Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Council

Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communications to African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, has revealed why National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola and National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi were left out of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

Naija News reports that Shaibu in an interview with The Nation explained that the two ADC national officers were not included in the campaign council because they are members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), which was responsible for setting up the campaign structure.

He said: “These are National Working Committee (NWC) members who constituted the campaign council. Every directorate has a duty. Every director has an assignment. Every appointee must account for results.”

The names of Aregbesola and Abdullahi were missing from the list of members of the council released on Thursday.

The campaign council includes several prominent figures, including Atiku Abubakar, his running mate Rotimi Amaechi, ADC National Chairman David Mark and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

El-Rufai, who is currently facing trial, remains in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Other names on the list include former presidential aspirant Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, former Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governor Professor Kingsley Moghalu, Senator Dino Melaye and former presidential aide Lauretta Onochie.