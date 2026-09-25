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Why Aregbesola, Abdullahi Were Left Out Of Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Council

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Rauf Aregbesola, Bolaji Abdullahi
Rauf Aregbesola, Bolaji Abdullahi

Key Takeaways

  • Phrank Shaibu, media aide to ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said Rauf Aregbesola and Bolaji Abdullahi were excluded from the Presidential Campaign Council.
  • Shaibu said Aregbesola and Abdullahi are ADC National Working Committee members who set up the campaign structure, so they were not listed as appointees.
  • The council list released on Thursday included Atiku Abubakar, running mate Rotimi Amaechi, ADC National Chairman David Mark and ex-Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, now in ICPC custody.

Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communications to African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, has revealed why National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola and National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi were left out of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

Naija News reports that Shaibu in an interview with The Nation explained that the two ADC national officers were not included in the campaign council because they are members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), which was responsible for setting up the campaign structure.

He said: “These are National Working Committee (NWC) members who constituted the campaign council. Every directorate has a duty. Every director has an assignment. Every appointee must account for results.”

The names of Aregbesola and Abdullahi were missing from the list of members of the council released on Thursday.

The campaign council includes several prominent figures, including Atiku Abubakar, his running mate Rotimi Amaechi, ADC National Chairman David Mark and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

El-Rufai, who is currently facing trial, remains in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Other names on the list include former presidential aspirant Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, former Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governor Professor Kingsley Moghalu, Senator Dino Melaye and former presidential aide Lauretta Onochie.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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