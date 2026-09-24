Full List: Atiku Releases Members Of ADC Presidential Campaign

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has released the names of members of his Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku, Phrank Shaibu, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday.

Shaibu said Atiku approved a campaign structure shaped by Nigerians’ daily realities, especially as families struggle with food prices, transport costs, and shrinking incomes.

According to the statement, Senator Austin Akobundu will serve as Director-General and Campaign Manager, responsible for turning strategy into coordinated action, while Kashim Ibrahim-Imam will chair the Council, with Nasir El-Rufai as Deputy Chairman.

The statement added, “Six Deputy Directors-General will lead the operational directorates, working with 30 Directors assigned specific responsibilities. Dele Momodu will head Media and Communications, while Dino Melaye will lead Contact and Mobilisation.

“Mohammed Hayatudeen will chair the Policy Team, working with Professor Mohammed Sagagi and other members, including Professor Kingsley Moghalu, to develop practical answers to the problems Nigerians have put before us. John Oyegun will chair the Campaign Advisory Board.

“This is a structure built for work. Every directorate has a duty. Every director has an assignment. Every appointee must account for results.

“Our measure of success will be how clearly we address the cost of living, unemployment, insecurity and declining purchasing power—and how effectively we organise to make Nigeria affordable again.”