Atiku Appoints Detained El-Rufai ADC Presidential Campaign Deputy Chairman

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has appointed former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, to his Campaign Council.

Naija News reports that Atiku announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, El-Rufai will be responsible for high-level political coordination and engagement with key stakeholders across the country.

El-Rufai will serve under Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, who was appointed Chairman of the council, while Senator Augustine Okwudiri Akobundu will serve as Director-General and Campaign Manager.

Recall that El-Rufai is currently in custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences related Commission (ICPC) over charges filed against him by the Federal and Kaduna State government.

The former governor is also facing separate legal proceedings, including a case filed by the Department of State Services over allegations of intercepting communications involving the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Meanwhile, Nasir El-Rufai, has said he bears no grudge against former associates, friends and political allies who have remained silent or distanced themselves from him amid his current difficulties.

El-Rufai made his position known in a statement titled, “My Relationships and the Aftermath,” in which he reflected on concerns surrounding the response of people he had previously supported or maintained close relationships with.

The former governor said his decision to stand by individuals and causes over the years was influenced by his Islamic faith, Arewa background, personal convictions and conscience.

El-Rufai said his support for people was never conditional on receiving similar treatment in return.

“Over the years, I have stood by people and for causes I believed in, sometimes in difficult circumstances and at considerable personal cost,” he said.