I’m Not Member Of Atiku’s Policy Team – Moghalu Rejects ADC Campaign Council Position

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has rejected his purported appointment by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a member of Atiku Abubakar’s policy team for the 2027 presidential election.

Recall that the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had released his Campaign Council members list ahead of the 2027 election.

In a statement signed by Atiku’s aide, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku named Kashim Ibrahim-Imam as chairman, former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai as deputy chairman, and Senator Austin Akobundu as director-general. It also said Mohammed Hayatudeen would chair the policy team, working with Professor Mohammed Sagagi and others, including Moghalu.

Reacting swiftly to the campaign list, Moghalu said he was “surprised” to see his name included in the announcement and insisted he never agreed to serve on the team.

According to the former presidential candidate, he had quit partisan politics in Nigeria since 2022.

Moghalu’s full statement reads: “I am surprised to see a statement from Atiku and ADC campaign team including my name as a member of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s policy team for the 2027 presidential campaign.

“I was not consulted and did not give my consent to my name being published as a member of the ADC candidate’s policy team.

“I am NOT, in fact a member of Atiku’s policy team, even unofficially or in any advisory capacity.

“I have quit partisan politics in Nigeria since 2022. I have maintained, and continue to maintain, my non-partisan posture in our country’s national affairs. I am not a member or sympathizer of any political party in Nigeria.

“My primary engagement is as President of IGET Africa, a non-partisan public policy think tank and executive education academy, and as CEO of Sogato Strategies, a geopolitical risk and regulatory strategy advisory firm.

“I remain committed to my country, Nigeria and its progress, but such commitment does have to entail ANY partisan alignment. I have adopted the path of statesmanship, not partisanship.”