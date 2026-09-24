Electoral Ambition Is Not Governing Capacity – APC Sends Message To Rhodes-Vivour

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the newly unveiled African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 governorship ticket of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Babatunde Gbadamosi.

The party described the ADC ticket as a political experiment, stressing that running the state required experience in managing its bureaucracy, finances and complex infrastructure.

Naija News reports that the APC shared its reservations in a statement by Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo.

Oladejo argued that the emergence of the two opposition figures does not demonstrate governing experience or the grassroots political structure required to administer the state.

He also questioned the executive experience of the ADC candidates, pointing to their previous participation in different political parties and electoral contests.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with political evolution, but party-hopping is not political institution-building.

“Lagos is a sophisticated economy with complex infrastructure and demanding urban-management challenges. Where is the record of managing a state bureaucracy or supervising a state budget?” Oladejo asked.

The APC spokesman acknowledged Rhodes-Vivour’s performance in the 2023 Lagos governorship election, when he finished second with 312,329 votes against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s 762,134 votes.

Oladejo, however, maintained that electoral performance should not be taken as proof of administrative capacity.

“The Lagos APC welcomes the Rhodes-Vivour/Gbadamosi ticket, let the contest begin.

“However, the opposition should not expect Lagosians to confuse political noise with political strength, or electoral ambition with governing capacity,” he said.