Ex-Rivers Governorship Candidate, Tonte Ibraye Resigns From ADC

Former governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State, Tonte Ibraye, has resigned from the party over its prolonged leadership crisis and unresolved legal disputes surrounding its internal structures and electoral processes.

Ibraye announced his resignation in a letter dated September 24, 2026, addressed to the ADC Ward Chairman, Degema Ward 16, Bille, Rivers State, Naija News reports.

His resignation takes immediate effect.

Ibraye said he could no longer remain in the party amid what he described as developments that had made his continued membership difficult.

The former governorship candidate said he had remained committed to the ADC and its principles of internal democracy, fairness and respect for legitimate party structures.

Ibraye expressed concern over attempts by some new entrants to displace duly constituted party executives across the country, saying the development had deepened the crisis within the party.

He also raised concerns over the leadership dispute involving the faction led by former Senate President David Mark.

According to him, the faction had continued to exercise authority over party structures and electoral processes while related legal matters remained unresolved.

Ibraye warned that the situation could have serious implications for candidates who emerge from processes conducted under disputed party leadership.

“The continued attempt by a disputed leadership to determine ADC candidates for the 2027 elections raises questions about the legitimacy and stability of such candidatures,” he said.

He described tickets produced through what he considered contested processes as being “on quicksand rather than solid ground.”

Ibraye argued that the credibility of any political organization depended largely on the strength and legitimacy of its internal structures.

“No political movement can build a credible future while its internal foundation remains subject to fundamental legal and organizational disputes,” he stated.

The former ADC candidate also criticized what he described as the opposition’s focus on removing President Bola Tinubu without sufficiently explaining how it intends to govern differently.

According to him, opposition politics should go beyond the objective of defeating an incumbent and should be based on a clear programme for tackling Nigeria’s economic and social challenges.

“I have decided that I can no longer remain on what I consider a sinking political ship,” he said.

His resignation comes as the ADC positions itself as a platform for opposition politicians seeking an alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party has attracted prominent politicians and political figures in recent months as opposition groups explore a broader coalition. The political realignment has also been accompanied by disagreements over party leadership, structures and control of its electoral machinery.

Ibraye, who contested the 2023 Rivers State governorship election on the ADC platform, said the current situation had gone beyond ordinary political disagreements and had become a matter of principle.

The former governorship candidate said he would now consult with his supporters, political associates and political leaders across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State before deciding on his next political direction.

He thanked members and supporters of the ADC with whom he had worked, describing his resignation as a decision reached after careful consideration of developments within the party.

Ibraye stressed that leaving the ADC would not affect his commitment to Rivers State and Nigeria or his advocacy for accountable, transparent and people-centred leadership.