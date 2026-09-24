Fubara: ‘Nigerians Can Now See That Wike’s Interest In Rivers State Is About Resources’ – ADC

The Rivers State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of being interested only in the state’s resources.

Naija News reports that Rivers ADC Publicity Secretary, Chizzy Enyi, made the remark in a video shared on social media, in response to Wike’s comment that Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, had done everything he was asked to do.

During an interview on TVC News, Wike said Fubara had shown sincerity in ongoing efforts to reconcile with members of the political group he previously fell out with.

According to Wike, Governor Fubara submitted a list of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council before travelling to the United States.

Reacting, the ADC said the statement suggests that Wike has assumed the role of the chief executive of Rivers State and will stop.

Enyi further alleged that the former governor of Rivers State is only interested in the state’s resources and nothing more.

He said, “Wike as the Chief Executive Officer of Rivers State said everything he told Governor Siminalayi Fubara, he has done it. Including submitting the list of campaign council members.

“Nigerians can now see that the interest Wike has in Rivers State is about our resources and nothing more.

“Wike has become the Chief Executive Officer of Rivers State but one day, this nonsense will stop.”