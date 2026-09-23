Wike Reveals What Dan Orbih Did For Him To Become Rivers Governor 

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has recalled the role the late Dan Orbih played during the political crisis that preceded his emergence as governor of Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke in Abuja when members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) visited him to condole with him over the death of Orbih, the party’s former National Vice Chairman, South South.

Orbih, who previously served as the PDP chairman in Edo State, died on August 31, 2026.

During the condolence visit, Wike recalled that Orbih was leading the PDP in Edo State at a time when the party was facing a crisis in Rivers State.

According to Wike, the late politician took a position he considered right during the dispute, a decision he said contributed to his eventual emergence as Rivers State governor in 2015.

Wike said Orbih’s support came at a crucial point in his political journey and that he would always remember the role the late politician played in his emergence as governor.

The FCT minister also expressed sadness over Orbih’s death, describing it as a painful loss while noting that nothing could be done to reverse the situation.

“God used Dan Orbih to make me a governor. He was the Chairman of PDP in Edo State at that time, and there was a crisis in Rivers State PDP. He chose to stand by the truth, and that’s how I became governor. It is unfortunate that he died, and there is nothing any of us can do about it”, Wike said.