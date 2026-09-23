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Wike Is Petrified Of Life Outside Govt – Aisha Yesufu

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By Justina Otio
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ADC Chieftain, Aisha Yesufu
ADC Chieftain, Aisha Yesufu

Key Takeaways

  • NDC chieftain, Aisha Yesufu, accused FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, of being afraid of life outside government and overstating his political relevance.
  • Yesufu reacted after Wike said the G5 governors allowed Peter Obi to win South-South states in 2023 to reduce PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s chances.
  • In her Wednesday post on X, Yesufu said Wike lied, noting three G5 governors lost their 2023 Senate races held the same day.

Chieftain of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Aisha Yesufu, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of being afraid of life outside governance.

She argued that the Minister is not as politically relevant as he claims.

Naija News reports that Yesufu stated this while reacting to Wike’s claim that the G5 governors deliberately allowed Peter Obi to win South-South states in the 2023 presidential election to reduce Atiku Abubakar’s chances.

Wike recently said the G5 had a strategy of allowing Obi to take votes in the South-South because the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was stronger in the region and they considered Atiku a threat.

He said Rivers was excluded from the arrangement because the group did not want Obi to win the state.

However, speaking via a post on 𝕏 on  Wednesday, Yesufu questioned Wike’s claim of political influence, pointing to the 2023 senatorial elections involving three members of the G5.

She wrote: “Wike LIED!!!!! 3 of the G5 Governors ran for Senate. They all lost!

“If Wike was that powerful how come he couldn’t give them a win on an election that was on the same day and time!

“Wike is petrified of life outside of government!!!! E don dey clear for I’m eye!”

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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