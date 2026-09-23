‘I Feel Relieved I’m Not On Wike’s List Of APC Governors Fighting Rainbow Coalition’ – Gov. Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has expressed appreciation to God for his exclusion from Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s list of All Progressives Congress governors fighting the Rainbow Coalition.

Naija News recalls that Wike recently listed three APC governors fighting him over the Rainbow Coalition.

The Minister named them as Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Wike questioned why the governors would leave their respective states to come to Abuja and complained that the Rainbow Coalition is a distraction to the APC.

Speaking on the political dispute between Wike and some APC governors over the Rainbow Coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, Sule said in an interview on TVC that the Minister’s position is an alliance, since he is not a member of the ruling party.

Governor Sule suggested that the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) message was misunderstood.

He said, “Thank God I’m not on that list. I feel relieved that I’m not on Wike’s list of APC governors fighting the Rainbow Coalition.

“Wike is one of the ministers in this administration, and if he says he wants to support President Tinubu from another party, remember he’s not an APC member.

“What’s the whole essence of an alliance? I think the Governors’ Forum message was misunderstood.”