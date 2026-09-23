Wike And The 2027 Puzzle: How Much Political Weight Does He Really Carry?

As the year draws to a close and 2027 approaches, the country’s political environment is becoming more intense.

Political parties and politicians have already started making moves ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that one politician whose recent political activities have continued to generate debate is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Wike, a former governor of Rivers State and a prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has once again positioned himself at the centre of the political conversation by deciding to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The minister, who is the pioneer of the Rainbow Coalition, has stated that he is supporting the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and not other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates.

Wike has maintained that the Rainbow Coalition he is promoting is a platform for people across political parties to mobilise support for Tinubu, while the PDP and other parties remain free to field candidates in governorship and legislative elections.

The position has, however, opened a fresh political disagreement with APC governors.

While Wike maintains that support for Tinubu at the presidential level does not require support for APC candidates in other elections, the APC Governors’ Forum has said it will not support any political arrangement capable of weakening the party.

The disagreement has since become more public, with Wike accusing some APC governors of opposing his political activities and describing them as “politically lazy”, while the governors have maintained their commitment to the APC and its candidates.

This development raises a broader question: can Wike successfully mobilise support for Tinubu without the backing of the APC governors and their political structures?

While Wike has presented the Rainbow Coalition as a cross-party platform focused on Tinubu’s re-election, the APC governors have made it clear that their campaign structure will remain centred on APC candidates at all levels.

The disagreement therefore raises questions about the extent of Wike’s political reach.

The G5, Atiku and Wike’s Journey to Tinubu

To better understand Wike’s current political position, let us take a walk down memory lane and analyse the events that preceded the 2023 presidential election.

After the PDP presidential primary in May 2022, where Atiku Abubakar emerged as the party’s presidential candidate ahead of Wike and other contenders, a group of five PDP governors became increasingly opposed to the party’s leadership.

The group, known as the G5, comprised Wike of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

At the centre of their disagreement was the continued leadership of Iyorchia Ayu as PDP national chairman after Atiku, a northerner, emerged as the party’s presidential candidate.

The governors argued that a northern presidential candidate paired with a northern national chairman was inconsistent with the party’s principle of regional balance.

They demanded Ayu’s resignation as a condition for supporting Atiku.

Despite the absence of a formal G5 endorsement, Wike’s actions during the campaign increasingly pointed away from Atiku. He did not participate in the PDP presidential campaign and allowed Tinubu’s campaign to use the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt for its rally.

Wike also received Tinubu in Rivers State during the campaign.

The other G5 governors did not all take exactly the same position. Wike later said the group had worked for the emergence of a southern president, while individual members supported different candidates.

On August 16, 2023, Tinubu assigned Wike the portfolio of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, making him one of the most prominent opposition politicians to serve in the new administration.

Wike, for his part, has continued to publicly support the Tinubu administration. In April 2023, shortly after the presidential election, he said Nigerians should support the president-elect and expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to govern.

The relationship has continued even though Wike has remained outside the APC.

By 2026, the relationship had taken a new political form. Wike began championing the Rainbow Coalition, a cross-party platform he said was created to mobilise support for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election.

How Much Political Weight Does Wike Actually Carry?

Wike’s claim to political relevance largely stems from the connections he has built over the years, particularly in Rivers State and with politicians who have worked with him.

In September 2026, Wike himself said he remained in control of political structures in Rivers and the FCT.

During the 2023 election, Tinubu won in Rivers State with 231,591 votes for Tinubu, while Peter Obi won 175,071 and Atiku got 88,468. The result was notable because Wike had governed Rivers at the time.

Wike’s influence has also evolved beyond Rivers. His appointment as FCT minister brought him into the Tinubu administration, even as he remained a member of the opposition PDP.

However, having a strong political network is different from being able to decide election results on your own. Wike’s claim that he controls political structures is a political position, not something that can be easily measured.

Resistance from some APC governors also shows that his influence does not automatically mean he controls the ruling party’s structures.

What the Opposition Thinks About Wike’s Influence

Speaking exclusively to Naija News, South-South coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Onochie Osheokwu has dismissed the political influence of Wike, especially in the South-South region.

He argued that Wike is all bark and no bite, explaining that the Obidient Movement is ready to take him on in the 2027 election.

Onochie said, “Well, the fact remains that in politics everybody wants to impress the other person, especially the likes of Wike, who is an employee of Mr President now.

“So everything he’s doing is to make the President believe he’s working. But I can tell you, the Obedient Movement, we are now more coordinated, more aware than in 2023. Remember, the Obedient Movement is just a movement of concerned Nigerians, most of them largely youths; some have never voted or participated in any election.

“They’ve never been involved in elections. The only person who brought them to an election vote is Obi, who was in 2023. And in 2023, they were naive in some of our actions, the way we followed the election.

“But I can bet you 2027, Wike will be shocked with what he will see in Rivers. I’m not saying FCT, FCT; there’s no way he can win FCT. But I’m talking about Rivers that I know of today.

“Today, there is a lot of interest in Rivers. I can bet you, and now we have shared interest. Amaechi is their former governor, who is the vice president in the ADC.

“The Obedient Movement is there with their governorship candidates, with their complete senatorial candidates, with their complete House of Representatives candidates, and House of Assembly. So it’s going to be a tough fight. It’s going to be a tough fight.

“Wike talks most of the time because he wants to impress the other person. Like, I listened to his interview yesterday. He is allocating votes, saying that other governors were not able to get votes for president. Do you get votes? Gone are the days when people get votes. What happened in 2023 was because nobody was interested.

“They left Rivers for him. He was all alone in Rivers. Even Obi won. After the election, the young people voted and left the polling unit because they didn’t know.

“Today, that’s a different story. You can’t tell that in Rivers. No Rivers person will vote after voting and leave this polling unit in 2027.

“None. So those allocations may not work. It’s not going to work.

When asked if the Rainbow Coalition posed a serious threat to the opposition, he said, “Wike does not pose any influence in any state in South-South. Even rivers as of today, what happened in 2023, I will just give you an example. What happened in 2023: the people at the field, the young people at the field, they voted, and they went home.

“In 2023, you can fact-check me: we don’t have a House of Assembly; we don’t even have a House of Reps; we don’t have senators, senatorial candidates in 2023, in Rivers. So it was an open field for Wike, because even when they voted for Obi, there were naive people, young voters, fresh voters. They voted, and they left the polling unit.

“It happened to us in Delta here. They voted, and they left the polling unit, but fortunately, they had to call us. When they called some of us, I was the campaign coordinator for Peter Obi in 2023 in Delta.

“They called and I asked them one simple question, where is your polling unit result? They said, Oga, we done leave am for polling unit; we have gone home. I said, no, that was wrong. Go back and request your polling unit result.

“Because we had people who were able to monitor it here in Delta. But now in Rivers, it can never be the same. If you say he has influence in the South, which influence? Who has influence? An average South-South person is an independent voter.

“Even my parents in the village, they might even vote against you in your own house. If they believe your party is not the best for them, they vote against you. Even when you are employed by a different party in South-South.

“He only manipulated the 2023 election in Rivers. Was he able to do that in Bayelsa? No. Was he able to do that in Cross River, Delta, Edo? He likes to talk, anyway.

“He likes to make people feel he is working; he is in charge. He is not in charge of anything. He doesn’t wield any influence.

“If you talk about somebody who wields influence anywhere, you can say Obi wields influence in South-South; there is no doubt. Even some governors, even in their house, Obi has followers in their house. Even Wike’s house.

“You can’t talk about Wike’s house. Can you say who Wike’s follower is in Delta? Follow to where? Can you say who is Wike’s follower in Edo? Follow to where? They know he is a noisemaker, so why are they following him?”