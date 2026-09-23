Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 23rd September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 23rd September, 2026.

The Governor of Oyo State and 2027 presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has denied claims that he got ₦50 billion from President Bola Tinubu for the upgrade of the Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan.

Naija News reports that Makinde made the denial on Tuesday while speaking at the North West Town Hall meeting in Katsina State.

According to him, the claim is false, and the Ibadan airport upgrade is being fully funded by the Oyo State Government.

Makinde’s declaration follows an earlier claim on Monday by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, that President Tinubu supported the Oyo State Government with ₦50 billion for the airport project.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed speculations of acting on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who is currently on vacation in Europe.

Naija News reports that while Tinubu is still on his three-week working vacation, Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently participating in the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

The development has sparked controversy over the absence of President Tinubu and Shettima from the Aso Rock Villa.

Addressing the controversy over who is currently in charge of the government, Akpabio, while speaking in Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday, said Tinubu is on working leave, and there is no absence at Aso Rock.

According to the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, he remains Senate President, not Nigeria’s acting president.

The vice presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy on his first day in office has plunged Nigeria into a total mess.

Naija News reports that he stated this during an appearance on Arise Television.

Kwankwaso said that if the NDC is elected to power, it would reintroduce fuel subsidy in a different form.

The former Kano governor explained that there were several ways the subsidy could be reintroduced without returning to the previous system.

He added that the NDC would focus on building more refineries and implementing measures that would significantly reduce the price of fuel across the country.

He stated that the party is ready to do everything possible to ensure it brings down the price of fuel.

The Anambra State Government has challenged former governor and 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, to withdraw from the presidential race, accusing him of breaking promises he made over the state’s debt and payment of workers’ salaries.

The state government made the challenge in a post on its official 𝕏 account on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, asking, “When will Peter Obi quit presidential campaign?”

It recalled that Obi had promised to quit the presidential race if it was established that he left Anambra with a debt burden.

The government also cited a campaign promise Obi reportedly made while serving as governor that he would resign if workers were not paid as and when due, Naija News reports.

It alleged that both promises were broken.

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 10-member independent committee to investigate the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners who died while in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Niger State.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, inaugurated the committee on Tuesday in Abuja following a directive from President Bola Tinubu for a comprehensive investigation into the deaths.

The committee is chaired by retired Deputy Director-General of the Department of State Services, Jonathan Kure, while a former Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN, serves as secretary.

Other members include retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police Hosea Hassan Karma; Prof Olayinka Buhari, a professor of Histopathology and former Chief Medical Director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital; a representative of the Minna Emirate Council; and a representative of the Niger State Government.

The panel also has Alhaji Liman Sulaiman, National Secretary of the Miners Association of Nigeria; lawyer and human rights activist Deji Adeyanju; Blueprint Newspaper journalist, Mrs Zainab Suleiman Okino; and public affairs analyst, Dr George Agbakahi, as members.

The 37 detainees died on Thursday, September 17, 2026, while being held at the NSCDC Niger State Command.

The cause of the deaths has not yet been established, leading to the Federal Government’s decision to set up the independent panel.

The vice-presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said the current governors under the administration of President Bola Tinubu are not as powerful as governors were in 1999.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso made the assertion on Tuesday during an interview on Arise Television.

Kwankwaso claimed that Governors are not in charge, stressing that he does not envy governors elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Kwankwaso, many of the current governors enter Government House believing they have defeated everybody and then stop listening to advice.

Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye, has admitted receiving more than $800,000 in royalties from the French music rights organization, SACEM, for songs recorded by the defunct music group, P-Square.

Okoye made the admission while testifying virtually before Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

He was being cross-examined by Clement Onwuewunor, SAN, counsel to his twin brother, Jude Okoye.

SACEM is a French organization responsible for collecting and distributing royalties to songwriters, composers and music publishers.

Jude Okoye and his company, Northside Music Limited, are facing a seven-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged ₦1.3 billion and $1 million fraud.

Jude has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Businesswoman Sophia Momodu has opened up about her experience of becoming pregnant for Afrobeats star Davido, out of wedlock, and the public criticism that followed.

Naija News reports that Momodu spoke while participating in the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

She recalled that as the daughter of a pastor, having a child outside marriage attracted mockery and criticism, particularly because of the expectations placed on women from religious families.

According to her, although she was already famous, she felt she did not have a voice because her own story was often drowned out by the negative narratives surrounding her relationship with Davido.

Mikel Arteta has agreed a new contract with Premier League champions Arsenal, extending his stay at the club beyond the end of the current season.

The Spanish manager’s existing deal expires at the end of the campaign, but negotiations over an extension have been ongoing for several months.

Arteta has now reached a final agreement with Arsenal, although the length of the new contract has not been confirmed. The deal is expected to take him beyond 10 years at the club following his appointment in December 2019.

The new agreement will also see Arteta receive a significant pay rise from his current £10 million annual salary, with a further £5 million available in bonuses.

Arteta had previously indicated that he wanted to remain at Arsenal and reassured supporters over his future.

Speaking about the contract talks last week, he said fans did not need to “worry” because he wanted to stay.

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he came close to joining Liverpool in 2016 while playing for Monaco, but chose Paris St-Germain after going against his mother’s advice.

The France and Real Madrid striker was 18 at the time and had attracted strong interest from Liverpool under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking to The Athletic, Mbappe said his mother was a “big fan” of Klopp and wanted him to move to Merseyside.

“I was close to [joining] Liverpool. The favourite destination for my mum was Liverpool. She wanted me to go there,” he said.

Mbappe explained that he preferred to remain in Paris because he wanted to establish himself in his hometown before leaving France.