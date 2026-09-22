P-Square: Peter Okoye Admits Receiving Over $800,000 Royalties

Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye, has admitted receiving more than $800,000 in royalties from the French music rights organization, SACEM, for songs recorded by the defunct music group, P-Square.

Okoye made the admission while testifying virtually before Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

He was being cross-examined by Clement Onwuewunor, SAN, counsel to his twin brother, Jude Okoye.

SACEM is a French organization responsible for collecting and distributing royalties to songwriters, composers and music publishers.

Jude Okoye and his company, Northside Music Limited, are facing a seven-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged ₦1.3 billion and $1 million fraud.

Jude has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Naija News understands that during Tuesday’s proceedings, Peter was questioned about his earlier claim that Jude took more than three months to provide him with P-Square’s backend royalty records after he requested them in 2022.

Counsel told the singer that the request was made on October 16, 2022, and that Jude obtained and forwarded the records six days later, on October 22.

Peter disagreed, insisting that he had requested the records earlier in 2022.

However, when asked to produce a text message, email or any other document showing that he made the request before October 16, he admitted that he could not.

“No. I don’t have any and I can’t recall,” Peter said.

He also confirmed receiving the royalty report from Jude, saying it covered payments from 2016 to 2022 and included records relating to Lex Records.

Peter explained that he requested the report because some people were interested in buying the P-Square music catalogue.

He further acknowledged that Jude forwarded the account information to him in 2022 and that the EFCC was aware that the report had been sent to him.

Peter Disputes Jude’s Claim To SACEM Royalties

The singer, however, disagreed with Jude’s entitlement to royalties paid through SACEM.

Peter maintained that the money belonged to him and his twin brother, Paul.

When counsel pointed out that the SACEM contract was signed by Jude and not by Peter or Paul, the singer said it was signed by ‘the team’.

He insisted that Jude was not part of the team.

Peter also confirmed that the 10 songs for which SACEM paid royalties were P-Square songs.

He acknowledged that he had previously paid Jude a quarter of his SACEM share.

However, he denied that Jude demanded quarterly payments after the royalties were reconciled in 2022.

When confronted with the claim that he received about $800,000 from SACEM between 2016 and 2026, Peter admitted receiving the money.

He, however, said the funds were meant for the artists and that Jude received nothing from the payments.

Asked if he informed Jude about the payments, Peter replied, “No, the money was for the artists.”

The singer also addressed Jude’s role in the management of P-Square.

Peter said he had no employment contract with his brother, explaining that their arrangement was through Northside Entertainment Limited.

When asked whether Jude was a member of P-Square, Peter replied, “Jude is not part of P-Square.”

Asked whether this meant Jude was not involved in the music produced by the group, Peter maintained that all P-Square songs were composed, written and produced by him and Paul.

He, however, acknowledged that Jude directed some of the group’s music videos.

The court adjourned further hearing in the case until December 8 and 9, 2026.