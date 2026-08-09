‘I Felt Bad For Him’ – Akon Opens Up On P-Square Feud

Senegalese-American singer and record producer, Akon, has opened up on the long-running dispute involving former P-Square twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, revealing his experience with the group and their former management.

Naija News reports that Akon spoke about the issue during an interview with Afrocani, where he recalled working with the now-defunct music group and said he noticed problems with the way its management was being handled.

According to the international music star, he became concerned about the professionalism of P-Square’s management after an incident involving Nigerian singer May D.

Akon said the management wanted to shoot a music video for a song featuring May D’s vocals without allowing the singer to appear in the video.

The record producer said the decision immediately raised concerns for him, particularly because May D’s voice was an important part of the song.

“I knew something wasn’t right with the management when they wanted us to shoot the video without May D. That was simply unprofessional,” Akon said.

He explained that he became even more uncomfortable when the management told him that May D would not be part of the video despite featuring on the hit record.

“I first sensed something was wrong when the management told me May D would not appear in the video for a hit record that carried his golden voice,” he added.

‘I Felt Bad For May D’

Akon said he sympathised with May D because he understood how disappointing it could be for an artiste to hear his voice on a successful song but be denied the chance to appear in its visuals.

“Honestly, I felt bad for him. I know how painful it can be to hear your voice become part of something successful, yet be denied the opportunity to stand in the visuals and be seen,” he stated.

The singer said he refused to accept the arrangement and insisted that May D be brought to the United States so that he could participate in the video shoot.

“I insisted that May D be brought to America because I believe anyone who has talent and is being heard deserves the opportunity to be seen,” Akon said.

He added that his position was based on his belief that success should create opportunities for other talented people.

“That is what fame is supposed to be about, opening doors, not closing them,” he said.

Akon’s account renewed attention on May D’s relationship with P-Square and the circumstances surrounding his time with the brothers. May D had also spoken about his experience with P-Square’s management last year, confirming aspects of Akon’s account.

The singer said Akon had refused to shoot the music video with Peter and Paul unless May D was included in the production in the United States.

According to May D, Akon also offered him other opportunities and promised to bring him back to America.

However, May D admitted that he made a mistake by telling Peter and Paul about his conversations with Akon.

The revelation has added another layer to the long-running discussions surrounding P-Square, whose split has remained a major talking point in the Nigerian music industry.

Naija News reports that Peter and Paul, who rose to prominence as P-Square and became one of Africa’s biggest music acts, have had a turbulent relationship over the years, with their disagreements eventually leading to the group’s breakup and subsequent individual careers.