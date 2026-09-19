Worst Day Of My Life – Peter Okoye Reveals Why He Changed His Birthday Date

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has opened up about his decision to change the date he celebrates his birthday from November 18 to November 30.

Naija News reports that Peter said he made the decision because his original birthday had become a difficult day for him over the past 13 years.

Speaking on the Capital XTRA Podcast, Peter said November 18 had become one of the worst days of his life because of what he described as gossip and tension surrounding the occasion.

The singer alleged that some people would first visit his twin brother Paul’s residence to discuss matters concerning him before coming to his side.

According to Peter, the situation made the shared birthday increasingly uncomfortable for him, even though he and Paul were born on the same day.

He said, “I changed my birthday from November 18th to November 30th because for 13 years, it’s been the worst day of my life. People go to Paul’s house to gossip about me before coming to my side. I wish I could change it on my documents and passport.”

Peter’s decision comes against the backdrop of the long-running feud between the twin brothers.

The duo first split in 2017, reunited in 2021, and broke apart again in 2024.