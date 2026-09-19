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Worst Day Of My Life – Peter Okoye Reveals Why He Changed His Birthday Date

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Peter Okoye
Peter Okoye

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, said he now celebrates his birthday on November 30 instead of November 18 after years of discomfort.
  • Speaking on the Capital XTRA Podcast, Peter Okoye said for 13 years November 18 felt like his worst day due to gossip and tension.
  • Peter Okoye linked the change to his long-running feud with twin brother, Paul, which has kept P-Square apart after their 2021 reunion.

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has opened up about his decision to change the date he celebrates his birthday from November 18 to November 30.

Naija News reports that Peter said he made the decision because his original birthday had become a difficult day for him over the past 13 years.

Speaking on the Capital XTRA Podcast, Peter said November 18 had become one of the worst days of his life because of what he described as gossip and tension surrounding the occasion.

The singer alleged that some people would first visit his twin brother Paul’s residence to discuss matters concerning him before coming to his side.

According to Peter, the situation made the shared birthday increasingly uncomfortable for him, even though he and Paul were born on the same day.

He said, “I changed my birthday from November 18th to November 30th because for 13 years, it’s been the worst day of my life. People go to Paul’s house to gossip about me before coming to my side. I wish I could change it on my documents and passport.”

Peter’s decision comes against the backdrop of the long-running feud between the twin brothers.

The duo first split in 2017, reunited in 2021, and broke apart again in 2024.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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