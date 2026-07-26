Rudeboy Reveals Why He Can’t Forgive Twin Brother 

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy, has opened up about the ongoing disagreement between him and his twin brother, Peter Okoye, saying the issues between them have gone beyond music.

Naija News reports that the singer made the statement during an interview with Tribune, where he spoke about the challenges that have affected their relationship over the years.

Rudeboy said he was deeply hurt by how events unfolded between them, adding that the situation damaged the trust they once shared as brothers.

He explained that the matter was not just about their former music group, P-Square, but also about family ties and personal issues.

The singer revealed that he finds it difficult to move past what happened, noting that some experiences can leave lasting pain even when people try to settle their differences.

He said he had stayed quiet on many occasions in the past because he wanted to protect the family’s reputation and avoid creating more controversy.

Rudeboy added that many fans still wish to see him and Peter return as a united music duo, but he believes people may not fully understand the emotional struggles behind their public disagreements.

According to him, rebuilding their relationship would require more than public calls for peace because the matter involves trust and personal feelings.

The singer said he is now focused on his children, personal growth and his music career while avoiding issues that affect his peace of mind.

He said: “I don’t think I can forgive my twin brother. What happened is something I never expected from my own blood. The problem is not music. It’s deeper than that. It’s about family, trust and betrayal. I have remained silent on several occasions in the past to protect the family’s image. Some actions leave permanent scars. Peace of mind now takes priority over everything else.”