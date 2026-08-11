I’m Not Afraid Of Death – Peter Okoye Reveals His Only Fear

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye has spoken on his difficult childhood and revealed that poverty, rather than death, is the one thing he fears most.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian musician made this known during an interview on the Nancy Isime Show on Monday, where he reflected on his early life and the financial struggles his family faced while growing up.

Okoye explained that he has never been particularly afraid of death, but the experience of living without enough money left a lasting impression on him.

He recalled growing up in a large family that had to manage life in a small one-bedroom apartment.

According to the singer, his parents and their eight children lived together in the apartment, making the limited space difficult for the family.

He said they had to use a curtain to divide the room and create some form of separation within the home.

Okoye also recalled an incident that deeply affected the family when their landlord sold the compound where they lived.

The family reportedly pleaded for more time to make arrangements, but before they could do so, a bulldozer arrived and pulled down the building while they were still at home.

The singer said, “I’m not afraid of death. The only thing I’m afraid of in this life is poverty. It is being broke.

“I have tested it before. I have been in our house with our parents and a bulldozer came and demolished the house.

“We were living in a one-bedroom flat with me, my mom, my father, like the whole family. Six boys and two girls live in a one-bedroom apartment.

“They have to divide the room with a curtain. So, the landlord has sold the compound and we’re trying to plead to give us some time.

“The next thing, we were at home, then a bulldozer came and demolished it. We have tasted poverty before”.