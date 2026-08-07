‘Jude, Paul Insisted That Lola Should Abort My Baby’ – Peter Okoye 

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Peter Okoye, of the now-defunct P-Square, has recounted a difficult period in his life when his then-girlfriend, Lola, became pregnant.

Naija News reports that Peter, also known as Mr P, spoke about the experience in a video via his Instagram page, saying he was 27 years old at the time.

According to Peter, he publicly announced the pregnancy during the Soundcity Awards after he and his group received an award, because he did not want the news to come from another person.

Mr P said that after the announcement, Jude and his twin brother, Paul, walked out of the event, saying the announcement would ruin their career.

He added that the duo also insisted that Lola should abort the baby.

He said, “When I was 27 years old, my girlfriend then, Lola, became pregnant. I didn’t want the news to break from someone else, so I decided to announce it myself.

“We attended the Soundcity Awards, and after receiving the award, I dedicated it to God Almighty, our fans, and everyone who had supported us.

“Lastly, I dedicated it to the mother of my unborn child. Immediately after that, Jude and Paul walked out, saying my announcement would ruin our career.

“They insisted that Lola should abort the baby. They even forged an email to frame her, claiming the child wasn’t mine and accusing her of using the pregnancy to trap me.”