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Why Transitioning Into Solo Artist Was Less Stressful For Me – Paul Okoye

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Rudeboy
Rudeboy

Key Takeaways

  • Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, said moving from P-Square to a solo career was less stressful for him.
  • In an interview with Lun Lifestyle TV, Rudeboy attributed the easy transition to his claimed roles as P-Square’s songwriter, producer and singer.
  • Rudeboy said he now has more creative control as a solo artiste, working with a team without anyone questioning his decisions.

Nigerian singer and half of the defunct P-Square duo, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has said transitioning to a solo career after the group split was easy.

Naija News reports that Rudeboy, in a recent interview with Lun Lifestyle TV, said that as a solo artist, he is still doing what he did at P-Square, claiming he was the group’s songwriter, producer, and singer.

Paul said he has more creative control as a solo artist, and it is easy for him.

He said, “Transitioning into a solo artist was less stressful for me. Because it was the same me that was doing everything in the group, with due respect.

“I am the producer, writer, and singer. So, moving as a group, it is still the same thing. As I said, being a solo artist is less stressful. Inasmuch as I have a team, nobody is going to question me. I have more creative control. It is easy for me.”

Meanwhile, Rudeboy has said that social media has reduced the prestige and admiration musicians once enjoyed from their fans.

The former member of the defunct P-Square music group explained that artistes were more mysterious before the rise of social media.

Rudeboy said that although social media has brought several benefits to the music industry, it has also made musicians too accessible to their followers.

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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