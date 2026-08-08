P-Square Crisis: Eldest Brother Henry Reveals Individual Behind Family Division

Henry Okoye, the elder brother of P-Square singers Peter and Paul Okoye, has accused their brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, of being responsible for the prolonged crisis within the family.

Henry alleged that Jude’s actions after taking over the management of P-Square contributed to the breakdown of relationships among members of the Okoye family.

He made the allegations during an interview with Nollyserve shared on YouTube on Friday amid renewed public exchanges involving members of the family.

Henry also disputed claims that Jude was responsible for building P-Square’s music career, saying the family had supported Peter and Paul financially and logistically before Jude became involved in their management.

“When they started this music, they were looking for sponsors. They didn’t get a sponsor. When I started sponsoring them, Jude was not there.

“We would travel from state to state for music. They used my car for flyers. I did bodyguard with them. We were supporting them as a family, but we knew it was Peter and Paul that owned it,” he said.

According to Henry, Jude only became involved in managing the group after Peter and Paul had begun recording progress in their music career.

He alleged that their late mother had initially opposed the decision to allow Jude manage the duo because of concerns about his character.

“Before you could know it, Jude came in. We wanted to allow Jude to manage them, but my mum disagreed. She said she knew the kind of character Jude had,” he alleged.

Henry claimed the relationship between the twins and other members of the family subsequently deteriorated.

“What happened at last is that they started running away from everybody. We never knew that it was Jude that was causing the problem,” he said.

Henry also alleged that he was promised a 20 per cent share from P-Square’s performances in recognition of his early contributions to the group but never received the money.

“Before they started all these things going on, they promised me 20% in each show, but nobody has given me,” he said.

He claimed Jude later questioned why he should receive such a percentage.

Henry said, “Before I knew it, Jude said, ‘What do I mean by 20%? For what?’ He said they are flying all around, that what if they have a plane crash, I’ll be enjoying myself.”

He added that he reminded Jude that he was not present during the group’s formative years.

Henry further alleged that Jude subsequently sidelined other family members, including Tony Okoye, whom he described as P-Square’s immediate elder brother and one of their former dancers.

Speaking about the current state of his relationship with Jude, Henry said they had not communicated for between one and two years.

“Almost a year to two years, I’m not talking to Jude. He doesn’t talk to me,” he said.

Henry recalled spending two months in hospital, claiming Peter and Paul regularly contacted him during the period but Jude did not.

“I was admitted into the hospital for two months. Peter used to call me. Paul used to call me. Jude never called me once to know how I’m feeling,” he alleged.

He also claimed that their youngest sister was struggling in Lagos, adding that Peter had been making efforts to support family members.

Henry expressed surprise at Paul’s position in the continuing family dispute, describing him as previously one of the kindest members of the family.

“In our family, Paul was the nicest person before, but the way he changed, I’m surprised. I don’t know how to put it,” he said.

Henry suggested that Jude had significantly influenced Paul, although he offered no evidence to substantiate the claim.

On whether Peter and Paul could eventually settle their differences and reunite, Henry said he would welcome such a development but was doubtful about its possibility.

“I’ll be happy for them to come back together, but the problem I’m having is that I don’t think they’ll come back because Jude has made all of us become enemies.

“If you want to talk to Peter and Paul, they’ll tell you to go and meet Jude. If Jude says no, that is it,” he said.

Henry’s comments come amid renewed controversy surrounding the Okoye brothers following a series of public allegations by Peter against Jude.

Peter had released a multi-part video series in which he made allegations of financial impropriety and threats against his former manager and brother.

He also challenged claims that Jude was solely responsible for P-Square’s rise, arguing that Henry and other members of the family supported him and Paul during the early stages of their career.