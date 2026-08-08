‘I Don’t Think Peter And Paul Will Come Back Together’ – P-Square’s Eldest Brother

The eldest brother of the defunct music duo, P-Square, Henry Okoye, has expressed doubts over the possibility of Peter and Paul Okoye reconciling, saying the prolonged dispute between the twins may have badly damaged their relationship.

Naija News reports that Henry spoke on Friday during an interview with social commentator Jos Connection at the family’s residence in Plateau State, where he reflected on the renewed feud involving Peter, Paul and their elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye.

Although he said Peter had made efforts to resolve the disagreement, Henry maintained that he was not confident the twins would return to the close relationship they once shared.

“I will be happy for them to come back together, but I don’t think it will happen. Paul was a very kind person,” he said.

Henry appealed to Paul to reconcile with Peter, recalling what he described as Peter’s support for his twin during a period of illness.

He also questioned the change he claimed to have observed in Paul over the years.

“Peter is trying. I don’t know if Jude used juju on Paul because he was the nicest person in the family before. But the way he changed is surprising,” Henry alleged.

The elder Okoye said he had followed Peter’s public accounts of the events that led to the latest crisis and believed the family needed to resolve its differences.

He added, “What is happening now is my prayer. I watched all Peter’s series on what transpired.”

Henry also revisited issues surrounding the early years of P-Square, claiming that he had been promised a share of the duo’s earnings before Jude allegedly intervened.

He claimed, “They promised me 20 per cent when they started making money. Jude intervened and dismissed that.

“I challenged him that he wasn’t there when we started everything but now chasing everybody away from them.”

Henry further alleged that Peter once directed him to Jude over money he believed was due to him.

“When Peter’s wife’s dad died, I spoke to them about why they left only me in Jos. Peter said I should meet Jude; he’s the one holding my money,” he said.

He added that several people had attempted to mediate in the family dispute without success.

“I want all the family to come back. I have tried my best. Even Shehu Dantata spoke to them and they didn’t listen,” Henry stated.

Family Feud Dates Back Years

The disagreement between Peter and Paul contributed to the collapse of P-Square in 2017 after years of internal disputes involving their music career and management.

The twins reconciled in 2021, raising hopes among fans that the long-running disagreement had ended.

However, another fallout emerged in 2024, with Peter accusing Paul and Jude of working against him and raising questions about the management of the group’s finances.

Peter also alleged that a separate company, Northside Music Limited, linked to Jude and his wife, had received royalties belonging to P-Square.

Paul rejected Peter’s position and publicly defended Jude, accusing his twin of being responsible for the legal difficulties confronting their elder brother.

The family crisis subsequently became the subject of legal proceedings after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned Jude over allegations involving ₦1.38 billion, $1 million and £34,537.59.

Peter later testified in the case, alleging that Jude secretly incorporated Northside Music Limited and used the company to receive royalties that belonged to P-Square.

During cross-examination in February 2026, however, Peter acknowledged that he was a co-signatory to the account of Northside Entertainment Limited, amid continuing disputes over the management of the group’s finances.

The case and the wider family disagreement have continued to generate conflicting public accounts from the brothers.

‘I Have Forgiven Everyone’

Henry said despite the bitterness surrounding the dispute, he wanted the family reunited. He urged Jude to play a role in resolving the disagreement and appealed to Paul to forgive Peter.

He said he had personally put past grievances behind him and wanted his siblings to do the same.

Henry said his priority was to see the Okoye family restore peace after years of public disagreements, even though he remained doubtful that Peter and Paul would revive their former partnership.