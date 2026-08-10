VeryDarkMan Bows Out Of P-Square Feud After Backlash

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has announced his withdrawal from the ongoing family dispute involving members of the defunct music group P-Square, following criticism over his involvement in the matter.

Naija News reports that the activist made the announcement in a video shared on Sunday, days after many Nigerians on social media urged him to stay away from the lingering crisis between twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye and their elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye.

The P-Square family dispute has remained a subject of public discussion for several months, with fans and concerned Nigerians expressing different opinions over the issues that led to the breakdown of the relationship between the brothers and their former manager.

VeryDarkMan had previously attracted criticism after publicly defending Jude and questioning some of the allegations made by Peter against his twin brother and their former manager.

His intervention in the family feud sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians accusing him of taking sides in a matter that has continued to divide fans of the famous music family.

However, speaking in his latest video, VeryDarkMan explained that his comments were not intended to support one party against another but were based on information he gathered after listening to different sides of the dispute.

According to him, the crisis cannot be blamed on only one individual, as several people contributed to the breakdown of the relationship among the family members.

The activist stated that after reviewing the issues surrounding the dispute, he believes Jude Okoye also bears responsibility for the collapse of the relationship between the brothers.

He specifically blamed Jude for refusing to step down as manager of P-Square when Peter allegedly requested his removal over claims of financial mismanagement.

VeryDarkMan said he would assign 40 per cent of the blame to Jude for his role in the crisis.

According to him, the decision not to relinquish the managerial position when concerns were raised contributed significantly to the tensions that later engulfed the family.

While speaking on the controversy, the activist stressed that responsibility should not be placed solely on Jude.

He noted that Peter, his wife, other family members and several individuals connected to the matter also played roles in the conflict.

VeryDarkMan maintained that his analysis was aimed at presenting a balanced perspective rather than defending any particular person.

He said his intention was to encourage a fair assessment of the issues surrounding the P-Square dispute and not to worsen the already strained relationship among the family members.

Announcing his withdrawal from the matter, VeryDarkMan said he would no longer comment on the family feud.

The social media activist explained that he had decided to move on from the controversy and focus on other pressing issues.

He added that his attention would now be directed toward preparing for his appearance before a police panel over allegations he previously made against Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Jimoh Moshood.