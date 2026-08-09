P-Square Destroyed Biggest Brand Africa Produced – Daddy Showkey

Veteran Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey, has condemned the ongoing rift between twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye of P-Square.

Naija News reports that he shared his disappointment during an interview with Goldmyne TV.

He said the brothers had destroyed what he described as the biggest music brand Africa has ever produced.

Daddy Showkey said, “P-Square destroyed the biggest brand that Africa produced. P-Square isn’t for them alone.”

The music veteran stressed that entertainers owe their success to the public, noting that fans should always be considered in major decisions.

Drawing from his personal experience, he said, “As an entertainer, I can decide to lock myself in my room and celebrate my 50 years on stage. I am celebrating because it is the people that made me Daddy Showkey. If the people have made you, you are not considering them but considering how much you guys are making.”

He warned that the consequences of the brothers’ ongoing feud would become clearer with time, adding that their relationship should take precedence over their differences.

“Dragging themselves like this, the future will tell. No matter what, you guys are brothers. No matter what, you should look for a place to resolve things because you have children. Tomorrow you will carry this beef to your children,” he said.

Daddy Showkey’s comments come amid the lingering public dispute involving Peter, Paul, and their elder brother Jude, who previously managed the music duo, following disagreements that have continued to attract public attention.