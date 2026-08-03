I’m A Living Witness Of His Wickedness – Singer Cynthia Morgan Calls Out Former Boss Jude Okoye

Nigerian singer, Cynthia Ikponmwenosa Morgan, has spoken on her past experience with music executive Jude Okoye amid the ongoing dispute involving the Okoye brothers.

Naija News reports that the singer shared her views on Instagram, where she accused her former label boss of being responsible for actions she described as harmful and unfair.

She said she had personal knowledge of some of the issues being raised against Jude by his brother, Peter Okoye.

Cynthia Morgan said she believes the legal process remains the best way to establish the facts surrounding the accusations, adding that she had witnessed situations connected to the controversy.

The artiste also described Jude as a person who creates division and claimed that he has the ability to control how information about him is presented to the public.

She wrote: “If there is one thing I know about judeengees. I know for a fact that he can make the truth disappear either in front or behind the cameras. I am a living witness of his wickedness. So our only hope to getting the truth this time is the judiciary. So help them God.

“But the difference this time is he came with chats and emails. You see how he quickly said Peter is crashing out because he is going down, that is how toxic and divisive he is. While in real sense even if I don’t listen to secular music anymore, I saw Peter trending with his new song recently. Jude is not a good human being.”