2027: Your Vote Will Determine If You Live Long – Cynthia Morgan Warns Nigerians

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan has warned Nigerians that their decisions at the 2027 general elections could have serious consequences for their lives and the future of the country.

Naija News reports that the singer urged citizens to take the forthcoming elections seriously.

She stressed that their choice of political leaders could determine their safety and survival.

Morgan made the remarks in a post on her Instagram page.

She warned that Nigerians should carefully consider the candidates they intend to support, noting that the outcome of the elections could affect the lives of citizens in different ways.

The singer also called on God to hold accountable those she accused of threatening the peace and stability of Nigeria.

Morgan expressed hope that divine intervention would bring justice to individuals she believes are contributing to the country’s instability.

She wrote: “Whoever you vote for next year in the general elections is going to determine if you’re going to live long.

“I am praying to God to remember all your sins and punish anyone playing with the stability of this country.”

Her warning comes as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gather momentum across the country.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed January 16, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections, while governorship and State Assembly elections will take place on February 6, 2027.